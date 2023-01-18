CUMBERLAND — Western Maryland’s outdoors economy will be a focus of the annual Mountain Maryland PACE reception and breakfast, scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Annapolis.
PACE, an acronym for Positive Attitudes Change Everything, allows elected officials, governmental agencies and business leaders from Allegany and Garrett counties to share their projects and seek financial support with state department heads.
The event will be held at The Westin Annapolis Hotel. Thursday is designated for meetings and a reception, followed by a Friday morning breakfast.
The meetings include Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who will be joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller during the last portion of the convention to discuss the river park project at Canal Place.
Meetings will also be held with Daryl Anthony, director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation in the Department of Natural Resources; Heather Gramm, assistant secretary of commerce; and Tim Smith, Department of Transportation State Highway Administration administrator.
Local officials are hoping to expand the area’s outdoor recreation, including possibly attracting manufacturers who are part of the industry.
Home to 170,000 acres of public land, Allegany and Garrett counties in Western Maryland are gateway communities to a large number of nature-based assets and four seasons of outdoor recreation opportunities. With over 500 miles of developed trail systems, one national park, three state forests, 12 state parks and 27 public water assets, the mountain counties offer significant recreational opportunities.
Legislative priorities will also be discussed, including continued funding for Program Open Space, community parks and playgrounds and for capital improvements to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and tourists.
Local officials will also push for continued funding for the Maryland State Heritage Areas, which include the Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West (Garrett County) and Passages of the Western Potomac (Allegany County).
The regional tourism industry was one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters hope to continue funding tourism promotion at the same level as fiscal year 2023 to remain competitive and generate additional revenues for the state.
In Allegany County, officials hope to promote the proposed river park, which would include a moderate whitewater course, docks for kayaks and canoes, trails and a viewing area.
In Garrett County, officials hope the state will continue to direct $2.5 million to the County Cooperative Marketing Match Grant program, with the goal of increasing the amount to $3 million to leverage more local funds and better assist local jurisdictions.
