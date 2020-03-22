FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Locally owned and operated, Adams Equipment Co. in Fort Ashby is proud to be celebrating 55 years in business. The doors first opened in 1965 by Bob and Hilda Adams. They retired in 1991, at which time the company was turned over to their son Jeff.
Today, the dealership is the largest dealer in the Cumberland area – serving Mineral, Hampshire and Hardy counties in West Virginia; Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland; as well as Bedford County in Pennsylvania.
In addition to selling new and used tractors, Adams Equipment offers full service on a wide variety of brands sold today or in the past.
Sales of new equipment includes LS Tractor and TYM tractors, ranging from 22 to 100 HP. Other new accessories offered are rear blades, rototillers, post hole diggers, plows and rotary mowers.
For the homeowner, Adams offers lawn care machines, such as Bush hog zero turn mowers and tractor attachments, as well as compact diesel tractors with mowers from LS Tractor. Used tractors include 4-wheel drive and 2-wheel drive.
We are also celebrating award-winning service. Customer service has always been a priority at Adams Equipment.
Recently, LS Tractor awarded Adams its customer award. Adams was one of two dealers in North America that received this award. It was tabulated from a customer survey sent to their LS tractor owners.
“We are very proud of the award,” said Jeff Adams. “When you are appreciated by your customers so much that they give you all top kudos for your service, you know that you are doing something right. This award goes to the entire team at Adams Equipment, because it takes a team effort to satisfy your customers to this extent.”
You can find Adams Equipment on the web at www.adamsequipco.com or email tractorguy55@gmail.com or call 304-298-3726 and one of the employees will be happy to assist you in whatever you may need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.