CUMBERLAND — Melanie Pratt Dimaio recently celebrated her 25th year in the real estate business by hosting a Gratitude Celebration for clients and customers at the Cumberland Country Club.
Sharing memories with those who helped her build her career allowed her time to reflect. “I feel tremendously blessed. I looked around the room and saw clients who have become friends, and it’s especially rewarding to see that many of my clients are the children of clients or referrals.”
Dimaio’s career reflects client loyalty; she is consistently a top producer and boasts approximately $150 million in closed home sales. Real estate can be a challenging industry that swings with the economy. When asked why she believes she’s been able to achieve lasting success, she answers, “I think because I built my business and reputation the way my dad taught me — the old-fashioned way: hard work, integrity and treating my clients as if they were family. They know they can trust me to look out for their best interest, which is, I feel, why I have so many referrals and second generation clients. Hard work and honesty never go out of style.”
To meet the demands of her growing business, Dimaio formed a team with members Stephanie Pratt and Patti DeArcangelis, who share her values and who were excited to be trained from the ground up by a veteran. “It’s been great to share my trade secrets with my teammates to ensure that our clients will be cared for to the same standards I’ve held from the beginning,” Pratt Dimaio said. Dimaio, Pratt and DeArcangelis form the Melanie Pratt Dimaio Team, or as they prefer to be known, The Power of Three.
Stephanie Pratt, Melanie’s sister, founded and has directed the Pratt Program for students with dyslexia (named for their late father, Gene Pratt,) at Bishop Walsh School for the past 13 years. “As a teacher, I love breaking down a process and helping people reach a goal, so when Mel said she was forming a team, this was a natural fit. I knew with Mel as my mentor, I would learn the ropes quickly, and because we were both raised to work hard and be honest, we are always on the same page.”
DeArcangelis, a local businesswoman with strong Christian values, brings creativity, strong organizational skills, a tremendous work ethic and magazine-worthy staging expertise to the team. Dimaio met DeArcangelis over 20 years ago when selling her a home and knew she was a natural choice as the third teammate. “I know Patti gives 110% to everything she does, and I’m just thrilled to have her passion and creativity on my team,” DiMaio said.
Dimaio primarily concentrates on listings, especially enjoying the challenge of generating a home’s market analysis and creating a “to-do” list for the seller that will create the most salable version of the home and offering professional photography to help maximize the number of showings. Dimaio realizes that selling a home is a significant financial commitment, even for her clients, and it usually comes with stress. “My clients appreciate that I am there to communicate feedback after showings and to do the tough negotiating on offers or repairs, always with their best interest in mind.” Recently, she’s been able to increase her business with buyers. “I have two team members who can help with the buyers eager to take advantage of the incredibly low interest rates,” Dimaio said.
Dimaio was born and raised in Cumberland and credits much of her success to her late father, who was a local entrepreneur. Melanie Pratt Dimaio’s “The Power of Three” is located at Long and Foster in Cumberland. Dimaio can be contacted by phone or text at 301-268-7295, by email at themelsells@gmail.com or Facebook, The Melanie Pratt Dimaio Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.