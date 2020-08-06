OAKLAND — Health Officer Robert Stephens updated Garrett County commissioners Monday on what’s being done to counteract overdose deaths that have risen steadily over the first part of the year.
There were six opioid overdose deaths in the county last year, two in the first six months. The unofficial number of opioid overdose deaths for the first six months of this year is five.
“For the past number of years, we’ve also had an epidemic within this country and within Maryland and that has to do with drug overdoses,” Stephens said during a Monday meeting. “I think that a lot of that has to do with a number of different factors, the biggest factor is fentanyl is being peddled on the street more than anything else. We’re seeing people that are overdosing that, maybe in the past, might not have overdosed because they weren’t doing the drugs that had that potential for overdose, but fentanyl, because it is so potent, is being sprayed on different drugs.”
While the health department can’t directly attribute the increase to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has affected support programs in the area in a significant way, Stephens said. Programs that meet in person to help with addiction are not able to do so.
“All of the behavioral health providers are continuing to see patients, some are on a limited basis. One of the things we relied on in the past was group therapy because that’s the best thing for people who are trying to deal with an addiction and treatment,” said Stephens. “We can’t do the group therapy, so it’s one-on-one and often through telehealth. While that’s a help, it’s not as good as face-to-face.”
Garrett Health and Wellness, some private providers and the health department’s addiction clinic are still accepting new patients for appointments. The number to reach out to or set up an appointment with the addiction clinic is 301-334-7670.
The health department also can provide naloxone, a medication used to counteract drug overdoses, to those in need. To find out more information on obtaining it from the health department, call 301-334-7724. They are currently working to set up sites and pick up locations around the county, said Stephens.
