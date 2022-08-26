Overnight fire damages LaVale home

LAVALE — Firefighters from three counties battled an overnight fire that caused extensive damage to a LaVale home.
The blaze on Grant Drive reportedly started on the back porch and firefighters found heavy fire when they first arrived minutes after being alerted about 1:17 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters from Allegany, Mineral and Garrett counties were at the scene.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the blaze.
Further information was not immediately available.
