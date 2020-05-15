KEYSER, W.Va. — Wayne’s Country Fresh Meats, with locations in Keyser and Fort Ashby, has been closed to the public since March when the COVID-19 stay-at-home order went into place and a lot of businesses closed their doors.
“We weren’t really closed for business, we came up with a strategy for curbside service,” said Paige Miller, who co-owns the business with her husband, Wayne, and their daughters.
Two tables have been set up outside the store, one with order forms for customers to fill out and turn in. Customers then wait in their vehicles while their orders are being filled, Miller said.
“We have personal shoppers for them — our employees. Then we call them on their cell phones and they come to the second table to pick up and pay for their orders,” she said.
Wayne’s has plans to start reopening next week with a limited number of days and a limited number of customers allowed in the store at any given time, Miller said.
“It depends on our supply. We raise our own (beef), and we can only raise them so fast,” she said.
Miller said posts on Facebook have and will continue to keep customers informed about business hours. This information also is provided on the store answering machine.
Cannon’s Ace Hardware, located along U.S. Route 220 south of Walmart, has remained open during the pandemic, according to office manager Whitney Suter.
“We’re considered an essential business, so that’s why we’ve been able to stay open,” she said.
This Ace store has been observing West Virginia safety guidelines, such as placing a hand washing station outside where customers can wash their hands before coming in, Suter said.
“We also installed a plexiglass shield at the cashier’s check-out,” Suter said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of customers come in wearing masks.”
Suter said the business also sells masks — “the handmade washable kind.”
Timbrook Chevrolet, located along U.S. Route 220 south of Keyser, also has remained open, with safety precautions in place, according to general manager Jeremiah Kiser.
“We rearranged the service drive lane to maintain social distancing,” Kiser said.
“We also closed our waiting room,” he said.
Kiser isn’t sure when things will get back to normal, whatever normal may be.
“We’re just going day by day. It’s hard to tell. Things are very fluid right now,” he said.
