OAKLAND — A Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, man remained jailed Tuesday as a result of a traffic stop in the town of Accident by Garrett County deputies.
Paul David Zurick, 55, of Derry, was charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia following the stop made Sunday on South Main Street for alleged traffic violations, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Zurick was also taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant in Somerset County.
Following a bond hearing, Zurick was jailed at the Garrrett County Detention Center as a fugitive from Pennsylvania pending extradition proceedings.
