CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday after Cumberland Police were called to a Queen City Drive business to check on the well-being of a driver.
Police reportedly found Daysai Lychai Flores, 23, of Cumberland, unconscious in a truck. A search of the vehicle by a police dog located a quantity of suspected heroin, fentanyl and Alprazolam. Flores and a passenger, Jordon Larine Redfern, 24, of Baltimore were charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
Redfern was also wanted in Frederick County for failing to appear for trial on a first-degree assault charge, police said.
Redfern was jailed without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center and Flores was released on her own recognizance pending trial in district court.
