Pancione named Frankfort High principal

KEYSER, W.Va. — On a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Mineral County Board of Education approved Orie Pancione as the next principal of Frankfort High School.
The action is effective Oct. 12, following the effective retirement of current Principal Joe Riley.
Pancione is currently the school’s assistant principal.
At the beginning of the regular meeting Tuesday, prior to the approval of the agenda by the board members, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft announced the separation of the appointment from the consent agenda to be considered separately at the end of the meeting.
When the board returned to the item after other action, board member Rob Woy opposed the appointment without comment.
Much of the meeting, again held via video conference, was spent in review of the fiscal operating budget for 2020-21 as part of what was to be a public hearing.
Treasurer Rhonda Martin provided books to the board members and reviewed the budget to be submitted to the West Virginia Department of Education and for publishing.
Her report included a review of the fiscal 2021 salary schedules that include action by the state legislature for salary increases.
Other personnel action by the board included the placement of Shawn White as teacher, driver education at Keyser High School; and Nicholas Whiteman as teacher of English/drama at Keyser High.
The next meeting of the board will be held June 2 at 6 p.m.
