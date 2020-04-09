KEYSER, W.Va. — Sudden demand for meat is causing the local farm market to fluctuate, down for some and up for others, stemming from the ongoing quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Farming is not a factory business with the product always available,” said Cheryl Hott of Cozy Country Farm, located between Keyser and Fort Ashby.
“So when something like this quarantine happens and people suddenly decide they want to stock their freezers, the supply gets limited,” Hott said.
“We, the farmers, have to plan our whole year based on when we sell our livestock. For a lamb to be ready for slaughter, the farmer has invested a full year into that animal. For beef, you’re talking about two years,” Hott said.
“Even if the supply is there, it takes more people than the farmer — haulers, slaughter house, inspectors, truckers — to provide the meat cuts that people want. There is a process that gets backed up because the supply has been consumed so fast,” she said.
Another issue for meat producers is that markets are either closing or restricting their services.
“The Winchester stockyard has closed until April 20,” Hott said. “Other stockyards are open, but limiting the sale area to only buyers. Sellers cannot stay to watch or possibly purchase other livestock,” Hott said.
“We actually sold lambs at the stockyard in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, on March 23. Prices were consistent with what the market had been, but now I see that the prices are dropping drastically,” Hott said.
“Also, Easter is the peak season for selling lambs — this will definitely hurt the farmers. For some, this is their yearly income from the lambs with the highest selling prices,” Hott said.
“So with all that being said, we are running pretty normal here. Baby lambs being born, calving season just ended. Most supplies we keep on hand for when we are ready to use them, so we were stocked up before all this,” Hott said.
Vera Page, of Woodside Farm, Burlington, said the annual West Virginia University bull sale was held online for the first time this year. The sale normally is conducted at the WVU Farm in Wardensville.
“By university policy, they didn’t want the public on site,” Page said.
“We are getting ready for spring turnout (of calves into the fields). Springtime brings with it preparation to harvest our biggest crop — grass. Mother Nature doesn’t wait,” Page said.
“Most of the calves we have now will go to market in October. Some are replacements for our herd, some bulls and heifers will be sold to other producers, and some may be sold next spring.”
Some companies are tightening up deliveries of supplies, Page said. “It’s kind of on a daily basis as to what’s available and when. We were able to get vaccines timely.”
Meanwhile, Flying “W” Farms is experiencing an upswing in demand for the meats sold in their store, located along U.S. Route 50 west of Burlington, as well as the number of people wanting to have their beef cattle butchered there.
“Right now we have pretty well been staying up with orders,” said Rick Woodworth, one of the Flying “W” owners. “We may run out this week, but we will be able to slaughter more the next week.”
Working extra hours is not an option, Woodworth said, because their facility is U.S. Department of Agriculture regulated and they are restricted to 40 hours per week. The number of employees in the facility also is limited.
Flying “W” also operates a restaurant that is open for takeout.
Stacey Huffman, Mineral County Extension Agent, said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for consumers to appreciate the importance of local agriculture.”
