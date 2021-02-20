CUMBERLAND — More than a dozen volunteer fire departments in Allegany County are relying on online gaming raffles to raise operating revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to most fundraising activities.
“Bedford Road was the first department in Allegany County to do the online raffles,” Jim VanMeter, chief of the Corriganville Volunteer Fire Department, said.
“There are 12 to 14 departments doing this now in the county and we try to do raffles that no one else is doing so we don’t hurt our fellow companies,” said VanMeter, a 27-year member of the Corriganville department who has served as chief for the past seven years.
Online gaming was legalized early last year by the Allegany County Board of Commissioners under Chapter 333 of the county’s code home rule by authorization of James Pyles, director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
“This allowed the volunteers to quickly pivot into a new space when all of their in-person fundraisers were postponed,” Jonathan Dayton, vice president of the Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association, said.
Scratch-offs popular
A variety of items are raffled off and 300 tickets are sold for each raffle. The contest continues until all the tickets are sold. Drawings are routinely held via Facebook to select the winner.
At Corriganville, VanMeter said the fastest selling raffle has been for $500 worth of Maryland lottery scratch-off tickets, which sold out in two hours.
The most expensive prize items so far at Corriganville were two Honda ultra-terrain vehicles purchased through Timbrook Honda, each at a cost of $24,000.
Other raffle items included a freezer with $300 worth of meat from a local farm, gift cards for local businesses and restaurants, four-wheelers, outdoor equipment and cash prizes.
“We are trying to put a variety of things out there so everybody can play. We try to run six to 10 prizes at a time and we plan our raffles three months out,” VanMeter said.
The bigger the prize, the bigger the cost of the raffle ticket. For example, tickets cost $90 each for a chance to win the Honda ultra-terrain vehicles, VanMeter said.
The Corriganville chief said a goal of his department is to raffle off items from local businesses also hard-hit by the pandemic and its government-imposed restrictions.
Corriganville is also spending money in other ways to support the local economy. “We have a new engine that is being built at Four Guys in Meyersdale that will cost $600,000,” said VanMeter, who also served as president of the fire department for 14 years.
‘Keeping us going financially’
Fire department officials say the online raffles are keeping the volunteer fire companies in business since typical fundraising events such as bingo, bashes and fire hall dinners were not held most of 2020.
“Without the funds from these events, most volunteer fire companies would have succumbed to bankruptcy,” said Roger Bennett, president of the Shaft Volunteer fire Department.
“While these fundraising dollars are not the volunteer fire company’s only source of income, they provide their ability to operate,” he said.
Bennett said his department has held both a virtual gun bash, a face-to-face gun bash and three raffles during the past year while staying within limited restrictions through Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders.
The Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department also relies on raffles.
“Our operating annual budget is $180,000 to $200,000 and we ordinarily save money every month for our truck fund, which we used to replace apparatus as needed,” said Bowling Green Fire Chief W. Shannon Adams.
“Our truck fund took a hit because of COVID and any big projects that we had in our five-year plan has been put on hold,” he said.
What has not been put on hold is the department’s plan to replace its 1997 engine. “We signed an order in December for a Sutphen engine that will cost $800,000,” said Adams, who estimates his department lost out on up to $100,000 last year due to fundraisers canceled by the pandemic.
He listed bingo nights, the annual Taste of Fall Festival, the Allegany County Fair and a couple of cash bashes, among the COVID casualties.
“So the raffles we are doing are keeping us going financially,” he said.
“Right now we are selling raffle tickets for an Indian Dark Horse motorcycle from Twigg Cycles in Hagerstown,” he said, adding tickets were selling quickly for the motorcycle at a cost of $80 per ticket.
Online raffles are also being conducted at the Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Department.
“We raffled off a kayak and Stihl chainsaw. We currently have a Pit Boss smoker and grill combo being raffled off and are currently raffling off tickets for a chance at $1,000,” Mount Savage president Chad Robinson said.
“Because of COVID, we had to cancel almost all our fundraisers last year and so far this year,” Robinson said. “All of the banquets that we cater annually were canceled.”
Raffle challenges
Orleans Volunteer Fire Department President Janet Elbin said funds from raffles “helps but it doesn’t meet all of the departments’ operating expenses.”
“With the cancellations of fundraising events, we were left with the question as to how we could raise money and stay within the guidelines of the state and local government concerning attendance of events,” Elbin said.
And there has been some challenges along the way.
Elbin cites problems that have arisen regarding regulations on what items can be raffled using PayPal — an online payment transfer system.
“We have also tried selling tickets by having people come to the station to pick up and pay for the tickets, but a lot of people are just not going out unless necessary,” she said.
“The community needs to continue to support their local departments as much as possible,” Dayton said.
Information about the raffles, prizes, winners and other details may be found on the Facebook pages of each participating volunteer fire department.
