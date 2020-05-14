Pandemic punches hole in city budget

CUMBERLAND — City officials say economic losses stemming from the coronavirus could result in a direct loss of more than $800,000 to the city’s bottom line.
A virtual work session was held by city officials on Tuesday in hopes of finalizing the fiscal 2021 budget by June 1.
City Comptroller Ken Tressler conducted the session that included Mayor Ray Morriss and the four members of the City Council.
The city budget year runs from July 1 through June 30. Losses have been accruing in the last quarter of the current 2020 fiscal year and will continue into fiscal 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Tressler.
“This is no ordinary year,” said Tressler. “No one really knows what the total impact of this is going to be. We put our best guess and manage it as we continue to learn more.”
City officials face many unknowns as they attempt to develop the new budget.
“Obviously it is an extraordinary circumstance,” said Morriss. “We are navigating the proverbial uncharted waters. I think the key to this budget is monitoring it as we go along through the year and what really happens to it. I was on a conference call with Congressman (David) Trone (D-Md.). He is working to try to get money to the municipalities and counties for the revenue losses due to COVID-19, so there may be something like that down the road.”
Although the state suggests an increase for real estate taxes using its constant yield formula, the council members showed no desire to increase property taxes.
“Leaving the tax rate the same rather than going with the constant yield is a good thing because of all of the uncertainty we have,” said Morriss. “Everybody wants to reduce the tax rate but I don’t think this is the year that something like that could be considered. There are so many uncertainties based on the COVID-19.”
The rate is currently 1.0595% based on the assessed value of the property. “If we keep the same tax rate as we have now, it will present a revenue increase of about $116,000,” said Tressler.
Tressler said the city’s general fund currently has a deficit of $226,000. However, he expects the fund to improve.
“Where we think we will end up for 2020, we will end up with an unassigned fund balance of $2.6 million ... about half way to where our target is,” said Tressler. “Unassigned fund balance is very important because it is what bond rating agencies and lenders look at when you want to borrow money. Steady improvement over the last few years but still not where we want to be.”
Tressler listed the revenue losses that are occurring due to COVID-19. The virus has had major negative impact on the hotel/motel tax revenue typically accrued to the city.
“We were sitting in good shape in February on hotel/motel funds,” said Tressler. “I haven’t received the March report yet but I am told it is dismal. Vacancies are somewhere between 90% and 95%. Put it all together I am now suggesting we will fall $103,000 short of original projections.”
Tressler said revenue usually accruing to the city through the state’s highway user fund will be sharply lower. “Travel is restricted and that has greatly reduced the highway user revenues. I had it at a 25% drop.”
Another area hard hit is state income tax withholdings. State estimates say withholdings are down 22%. Tressler said Cumberland will likely see a $129,000 drop in revenue from the income tax.
Tressler said positive news was received in regard to employee health insurance costs. The city is self insured, meaning funds are set aside to pay for claims presented by its insurance carrier.
“The health insurance increase was only 4.6% this year,” said Tressler. “Typically that is at least 8%. I’m projecting we will get a refund of about $800,000 on our health insurance. A lot of that is due to the decrease in elective procedures and doctor visits due to the pandemic.”
The city is in the final year of a planned three-year annual increase in water rates of 5%. Known as proprietary funds, the water, sewer and trash funds directly impact city residents.
Tressler said the trash collection fund is “about break even,” while the water fund has a slight negative cash flow. He said the “sewer fund is very profitable and is going to have over $13 million in cash.”
Tressler said the two largest capital expenditures for 2021 will be the Baltimore Street bridge reconstruction and the Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project, which will see the downtown mall area renovated. He said the renovation to the mall is estimated to cost $9.6 million, necessitating a borrowing of $2.4 million.
Another large project planned is a water main replacement at South Street, which will include repaving after the work is completed.
The city is expected to receive $477,000 through the federal coronavirus aid bill. The funds will be allocated to Allegany County and forwarded to the city.
“We anticipate that is going to be spent to provide additional compensation to the first line responders,” said Tressler. The funding includes $3.13 per hour for any first responders working for the city.
“Secondarily, the funds will be for personal protective equipment so (the funds) will basically be an in and an out.”
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.