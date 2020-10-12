CUMBERLAND — Local and state elected officials had the chance Thursday afternoon to hear directly from the Maryland Department of Transportation about the draft Consolidated Transportation Program plan for the next few years, and what effects it will potentially have locally.
Deputy Secretary Earl Lewis said the draft plan being presented to the different jurisdictions this year, which covers fiscal years 2021-2026, is a “direct result of drastic reductions in travel during this pandemic.”
Travel hit all-time lows in April, Lewis said, but has started to improve somewhat this month. While highway traffic volume is down about 14% now, at the peak of travel restrictions in April it was down 52%. Truck volumes were down 27% then and 11% now.
Toll transactions were cut by 57% during that time, Lewis said, compared to 19% now. Passenger traffic at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was then down 95%, compared to 65% currently.
Combined, Lewis said, transit across state systems was down 70% at its worst, and is down 57% presently.
Although things are starting to look up, those numbers strongly affected the plan presented Thursday.
“While the numbers are starting to come back, our current six-year draft CTP estimated transportation trust fund revenues have declined across the board from reduced gas tax and tiling revenues, as well as reduced operating revenues,” Lewis said.
Accordingly, they’ve made tough calls, Lewis said, and every MDOT department “took a hit” on its budget for the next six years. They made $1.9 billion in capital cuts, Lewis said, and $98 million in operating cuts statewide.
In Western Maryland, Lewis said, that will take the form of “less road maintenance, longer grass with less mowing and impacts to our system preservation program across all departments.”
The department’s present fiscal year focus, Lewis said, is how to adjust to the reality of the situation. It will later shift to recovery, planning and stabilization.
They’re also working on partnering with the federal delegation to see what solutions they might offer, Lewis said.
“The bottom line is that our current budget puts us in a tough and challenging situation,” Lewis said. “While MDOT is doing the best we can with the funding the state does have, we can’t do it alone.”
Newly-appointed State Highway Adminstration head Tim Smith said his agency’s projects continued despite the pandemic, while focusing on keeping employees and citizens safe. Fewer vehicles on the roadway, he said, “allowed us to speed up a lot of projects” across the state.
Some projects have been delayed, Smith noted, because of the necessary pandemic cuts. Still, he said, progress is underway.
Specifically in Allegany County, Smith pointed to $30 million of work on three projects. In August, Smith noted, construction on the Route 36 bridge in Mount Savage was completed, wile work on Route 51 over CSX lines in Cumberland is ongoing. Construction is also underway to replace the Kreigbaum Road bridge in Corriganville, Smith said.
Still to come is a $4.5 million slope stabilization project along Route 135 between Luke and Westernport intended to reduce road closure frequency along that route, Smith said. That project is slated for completion by next summer.
Travis Johnston, director of the office of local transit support in MDOT’s Maryland Transit Administration, said COVID-19 resulted in a major statewide decline in use of their services. There’s been a “sharp” decline in transportation revenues accordingly, he said, and state matching funds for local transit projects aren’t in this CTP.
Still, he noted, there is a bright spot: Allegany County is slated to receive $3.3 million in federal CARES act money to support transit operating and capital funding. Those can help support “critical local transit needs,” Johnston said.
Maryland MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said that while branch offices closed for several months, their services were still available online and widely utilized. Nizer said during the closure, her agency still processed more than 740,000 transactions statewide. Branch offices began to reopen in June and fully did so in July, with proper preventive health measures in place.
The Cumberland call center, she said, did a “tremendous job” and didn’t shut its doors during the pandemic closures. They did have fewer employees in the building, and there is work-from-home technology available, she noted.
Still, the call center took more than 165,000 calls between April and June, Nizer said, which “truly is remarkable.”
Cumberland’s call center, she said, is undergoing renovations expected to be complete later this year, and work on the local branch office recently wrapped up as well.
Ricky Smith of the Maryland Aviation Administration said the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport has received $4.1 million in federal grant assistance for rehabilitation of its runway in fiscal year 2021.
State Sen. George Edwards commended Nizer and the MVA for working to get a tag drop box installed at the Cumberland/LaVale office, saying it helped folks who previously had to travel a long way to do so. The SHA’s work in the area, as well, has been good for local roadway safety, he said.
Truck accidents continue to be a concern on I-68 heading into Cumberland, Edwards said, though he noted that discussions with the local SHA office about potential ways to reduce the volume have been productive.
Del. Mike McKay inquired about the status of work on Route 220 southbound and Route 219, neither of which were mentioned during officials’ updates. McKay asked whether the department would consider prioritizing those projects, questions that Greater Cumberland Committee Executive Director Jennifer Walsh posed to MDOT officials as well.
“As dollars become available, we just ask that you really prioritize that,” Walsh said. “We identified it as our number-one priority, and I think that’s for good reason.”
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
