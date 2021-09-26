CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will host the first parent conferences of the 2021-2022 school year on Oct. 1 in a virtual format.
Parents and guardians of students are encouraged to talk with their child’s teachers to review his or her academic and behavioral progress.
Elementary and secondary virtual conferences will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. The times are different than the times originally listed on the printed academic calendar for secondary schools. Due to the abbreviated schedule, each telephone and/or virtual conference will be limited in the amount of time that can be provided.
Parents should be advised that it may not be feasible for teachers to provide all parents with a callback on Oct. 1. Teachers will do everything within reason to contact parents or return phone calls or emails during their work hours, but it may be necessary for them to contact a parent at a later date and time.
As always, parents are encouraged to utilize the Aspen student information system to review their child’s progress. Schools will communicate with parents how to schedule a virtual conference on Oct. 1.
