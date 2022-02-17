KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County students will continue to wear masks in school, despite criticism of the policy by parents during two Board of Education meetings this month.
Board members have discussed COVID-19 mitigation measures at meetings in recent months, but no action toward lifting mask requirements has been taken. Mineral County is beginning to see improving COVID-19 metrics following a surge due to the omicron variant.
Speakers against the policy claimed that wearing masks in the classroom has caused their children emotional distress. Others have stated concerns about masks impeding a child's social development longterm due to facial gestures being obscured.
"The public is tired of being told what to do by people who are elected," said Matthew Hansford, a current candidate for the Board of Education who spoke against mask-wearing at both meetings. By leaving masking rules in place, Hansford claimed Tuesday the board is "continuing to fail to uphold their oath of office."
Board member Donnie Ashby said that he would be in favor of rescinding mask requirements once the county's active case levels dip below 100 and remained there for some time. The county reported 85 active cases Tuesday and 74 Wednesday, according to state data.
"I took the oath of office to protect every child. That's the child that has an underlying health condition and the child that's healthy," Ashby said, noting that he has carefully observed the daily case numbers out of concern for his grandchildren. "If it gets under 100 and stays under 100 for a while, I'm all for getting rid of these masks, and we're at 85 now.
"If we're under 100 by March 1, let's look at it," Ashby said.
While Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft was not present Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent Kelli Wilson said he maintains regular contact with county health department Administrator A. Jay Root.
"Mr. Ravenscroft keeps in close contact with the director of the Health Department," Wilson said. "He contacted him yesterday and received word that the Mineral County health officer recommends that we maintain our current mitigation measures for the time being."
