KEYSER, W.Va. — Parents presented their concerns about the handling of a recent carbon monoxide leak at Wiley Ford Primary School to the Mineral County Board of Education during its Tuesday night meeting.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft addressed the leak — which was initially reported as a heating issue and closed the school Thursday and Friday last week — in his remarks ahead of the parents taking the floor.
Around noon last Wednesday, Ravenscroft said Wiley Ford Principal Paula Athey called 911, as she was concerned about staff reporting headaches. Staff and students evacuated the building shortly thereafter, he said, and students were ultimately dismissed for the day.
When first responders arrived and conducted carbon monoxide tests, Ravenscroft said, "levels were found to be high in the boiler room, but the classrooms measured zero."
"I do want to note that I understand these measurements could have been measured differently at an earlier time," Ravenscroft added. "So, I'm not going to insinuate that the levels were always zero, because we can only speak with what we measured when we measured."
One employee was hospitalized and released within hours, Ravenscroft said, and others were examined by EMS workers on the scene.
Ultimately, Ravenscroft said, the school was closed for two days while the boiler was gutted and replaced. Carbon monoxide tests conducted since the boiler was replaced have all returned no issues, he said.
While he'd originally reported that 911 was alerted when the carbon monoxide alarm went off, Ravenscroft said, he later learned that was incorrect. They're currently trying to confirm whether the alarm in the boiler room was working at the time of the leak, he said, and cannot say for sure that it was operational.
"I wanted to apologize for that," Ravenscroft said. "In my haste to communicate, I misunderstood what prompted that evacuation. I'd like to thank the principal for doing that. She did a great job with the situation."
Ravenscroft acknowledged that there were communication issues surrounding last week's events.
"I know what I can say is that we can do a better job communicating," Ravenscroft said. "And in this case, we probably had too many people communicating, and then when you've got people with varying levels of information it can get confusing as people talk. So we know we can do better than we did on this one."
Wiley Ford PTO President Kati Kenney said many parents were "displeased" with how the incident was handled. Ravenscroft, she said, was receptive to their concerns when she met with him Monday.
"Last week, I personally spoke to two different county officials, who maybe said some things they didn't know enough about," Kenney said. "These were statements like there was no (carbon monoxide) on the main floor of that building — when we're pretty sure there was and there's definitely no proof otherwise — all systems were in working order —which we're pretty sure they weren't since no alarm went off — and the staff member who left in an ambulance probably tested positive for (carbon monoxide) in her system because she was wearing a mask. As a parent, I wasn't happy about that."
Kenney asked for an apology to the staff and school community, as "information should have been free-flowing," and was not, she said.
Facilities requests at the school, Kenney said, "need to be treated with more urgency" despite the building's age and pending replacement when the consolidated elementary school consisting of Wiley Ford Primary, Fort Ashby Primary and Frankfort Intermediate opens it doors for the 2023-2024 school year.
"These are all reasonable requests," Kenney said. "You start by addressing where you went wrong, you correct it and then move forward."
Parent Travis Wilson said his daughter exhibited symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning "for weeks" as did other children. Parent Heather Root said she'd also been in touch with other families whose children showed symptoms of possible exposure.
"I think we as parents deserve an apology," Root said. "The staff should have backing from the higher ups because what they did that day I 100% believe saved a lot of kids."
In other Mineral County Board of Education news, the body voted unanimously to approve Frankfort Elementary School as the name for the new school.
Ravenscroft said the name received about three quarters of total votes in a survey conducted to choose what the school would be called. Mascot and color choices are still to come.
