CUMBERLAND — The Constitution Park Pool will open for the season Monday and the state of Maryland is requiring that social distancing precautions be followed in order for it to remain open.
Below are policies that must be followed, according to a news release issued by the city of Cumberland on Thursday:
• Patrons must wait at the entrance gate (back side of building) until the cashier motions the patron to approach the cashier booth.
• Patrons must enter and exit through the specified entry and exit, which is through the fence gate directly beside the women’s restroom.
• Once a patron leaves the pool that person must get back in line to reenter. On busy days, patrons may be required to wait until others exit.
• Patrons must wear masks when inside the pool building and when coming in close contact with pool staff and patrons not in their household, but do not wear facemasks in the water.
• Patrons must maintain a social distance of 6 feet from people not living in their household.
• Upon entry, patrons may sit and keep personal items in designated numbered areas of the patio. Patrons may not sit outside of these marked areas.
• Patrons must bring their own chairs (if desired) each day. Benches and chairs will not be available for use.
• Parents must provide their children with their own lifejacket, noodles, etc.
• The wading pool, concession stand, basket room and pool deck will remain closed.
• In the event of a thunderstorm or other unforeseen circumstances requiring patrons to exit the pool, all patrons must vacate the enclosed pool area, including the pool house.
• No rainchecks or refunds will be issued due to weather-related or other unforeseen closings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.