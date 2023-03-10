CUMBERLAND — Friday will officially begin downtown Cumberland’s next era as a 12:30 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony is set for the Baltimore Street Revitalization Project.
The $15 million “Reimagine Cumberland” project includes high-capacity fiber optics, replacement of underground utilities, and the return of slow-moving automobile and bicycle traffic to replace Baltimore Street’s current pedestrian mall.
“We are approaching the inevitable dust, noise, vibration, and traffic delays that surround construction as proof of progress,” a mitigation plan by the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. and Downtown Development Commission states. “Keeping you, the public, visitors and vendors informed is a big part of our job and we encourage all businesses to help in that process.”
While new parking areas are set to be constructed, recent discussion has focused on where to put cars while the project is underway.
DDC Vice Chairman Larry Jackson at the organization’s meeting Thursday said free parking would be needed downtown during construction, and asked if the organization could request help on the issue from Cumberland’s mayor and city council.
Also at the meeting, DDC member Ryan Brenneman said employees of downtown businesses should park away from the project area and not take up spaces meant for customers.
At a town hall last month, Cumberland Administrator Jeff Silka said no Baltimore Street parking would be displaced during the project.
“We will not be taking away any parking opportunities,” he said at that time. “So as of now there is no plan to offer free parking.”
DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher on Friday said she is waiting to hear back from Cumberland officials regarding the latest details for parking during the project.
Construction could begin the second week of April, she said.
Meanwhile, Kelleher said several avenues have been developed to provide updates and information for downtown businesses, residents and visitors.
Press releases will be provided to the Cumberland Times-News, she said.
Information will also be posted on the website Reimaginecumberland.com, a Facebook page for historic downtown Cumberland, and an online newsletter will be geared to provide the latest project happenings.
Regular in-person and virtual town hall meetings will also be held, probably beginning this summer, Kelleher said.
“The lines of communication during this project are going to be incredibly important,” she said. “We can’t over communicate.”
