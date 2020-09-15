CUMBERLAND — A new parking kiosk will be placed on Frederick Street by the end of the month, city officials said.
It will be located between Butler Alley and the Frederick Street entrance to Rose's parking lot where there is currently a 20-minute time zone. There will be room for up to eight vehicles, according to the Cumberland Police Department's Parking Enforcement Division.
The kiosk is different in several aspects. It takes credit/debit cards only and the kiosk allows for up to eight hours parking at 50 cents per hour.
Another difference is that the customer must enter their tag number to get the process started. The kiosk does not store tag numbers other than for violation purposes, and gathers no personal information from a tag number.
The kiosk is set up so parking enforcement can check for violations wirelessly. However, the department does not currently use that technology.
Questions may be directed to the Parking Enforcement Division of the Cumberland Police Department at 301-759-6473. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
