CUMBERLAND — Six parties signed off on an agreement Tuesday at City Hall that will allow work to proceed on a proposed river park along the North Branch of the Potomac River in Cumberland.
The memorandum of understanding establishes the framework for a partnership that officials expect will lead to a groundbreaking on the project in the fall of 2022. Plans for the river park will include docks, a whitewater river course, viewing area and trail along the Potomac River behind Canal Place.
The six entities represented in the memorandum include the city of Cumberland, Allegany County, the Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority, project manager William Atkinson and representatives from Water and Land Solutions LLC and M2M Ventures.
Mayor Ray Morriss described the agreement and the project prior to the officials signing.
“This is to formalize the working relationship with all the parties involved,” said Morriss. “This will allow Water and Land Solutions and M2M Ventures to begin the process of designing, permitting and finding grant funds for the project. The goal is to return the river to its natural ecological state and create fish passage upstream while creating a whitewater park with boat access, overview areas and trails.”
M2M Ventures will take the lead on securing federal and state grants.
“The preliminary cost is between $12 and $15 million and matching funds are estimated at $2 million,” said Morriss. “River mitigation will partially, or totally, remove the Cumberland dam under the Blue Bridge and install a fish passage and restoration of the river to its natural ecological state.”
Water and Land Solutions will work with the Maryland Department of the Environment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to secure bankable environmental mitigation credits to offset the cost of the project. The effort is expected to have a positive ecological impact on the entire length of the Potomac River, which will help WLS in securing mitigation credits.
“Water and Land Solutions will prepare a prospectus for submission to the Army Corps of Engineers and the interagency review team,” added Morriss. “The prospectus provides the scope and methods of achieving the project goals. If everything goes as planned we anticipate the first phase of construction to begin in late 2022.”
“This will be a joint effort between the city, county and Canal Place,” said Jake Shade, president of the county commissioners. “This can be a great project for the whole region. I think it is important to note that it is not just a downtown Cumberland project but it can attract people from a long way. So we are excited to support it in any way we can. Let’s keep on the timeframe for construction which is hopefully next fall.”
With Water and Land Solutions based in North Carolina and M2M Ventures in Florida, representatives participated in the signing via video feed.
“This is a good project for the environment as well as recreation and economic development in Cumberland,” said Nate Ober, vice president of WLS. “We are looking at opening up the whole watershed all the way down to the Chesapeake Bay, for fish that couldn’t pass through could now pass through. I grew up in the area and I look forward to kayaking there when it is done and we are happy to be involved.”
