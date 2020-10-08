CUMBERLAND — An unspecified number of people who attended large, private parties for teenagers held Saturday have tested positive for COVID-19, Allegany County health officials said Thursday.
A news release from the Allegany County Health Department didn't say where the parties were held or how many people may have attended, but encouraged those who did to watch for symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
"If individuals who attended these events begin experiencing symptoms, the health department recommends that they be tested for COVID-19," read the release.
Allegany County has had 504 cases of COVID-19 since reporting its first case on April 1. Health officials report cases three times each week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Free testing is available for Allegany County children ages 18 and under at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Testing is also available at local urgent care clinics and select primary care providers.
