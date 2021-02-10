CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Tuesday after he was arrested during a traffic stop on Independence Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Perry Nelson Hamilton, 49, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Hamilton remained jailed without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing in district court.
Police said Hamilton was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for an alleged equipment violation and was arrested when he was allegedly found in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. A drug-detection dog alerted to the presence of drugs, police said.
