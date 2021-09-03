CUMBERLAND — A Princeton, West Virginia, man was arrested Thursday after Cumberland Police stopped a motorist on Industrial Boulevard upon observing a vehicle equipment violation.
Michael Richard Herndon, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance violations before he was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Police said a Maryland State Police K-9 scan of the vehicle led to discovery of suspected heroin, syringes and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle of which Herndon was a passenger, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.