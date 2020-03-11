FROSTBURG — We’re still a day away from the 60th annual Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament officially beginning at Frostburg State University’s Bobcat Arena, but it feels as if the tournament has already begun.
Rock Creek Christian Academy joined the tournament field earlier this week when Malvern Prep, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, unexpectedly withdrew from the tournament after the principal of the school put a halt to travel on the entire school due to the coronavirus.
Rock Creek is a familiar opponent to Bishop Walsh, the host school of the ACIT, who fell to Rock Creek in the championship game of the Maryland Private School Tournament.
“That’s how we found out about them,” said ACIT general chairman Joe Carter on Tuesday. “Dan (Prete, Bishop Walsh head coach) told us we should try them. We tried a team from South Carolina, four teams from Baltimore. Alex Brant called them all, and I talked to the BCL commissioner (Jack Degele). The problem right now is they’ve been done with basketball season, and some of their kids are playing baseball, so there’s not a whole lot of options. ... We were lucky.”
The first game tomorrow evening is St. Stephen & St. Agnes School, of Alexandria, Virginia, squaring off with three-time Baltimore Catholic League champion St. Frances Academy, of Baltimore, at 4 p.m. Following up that game is Cathedral High School, of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, against Paul VI Catholic High School, of Fairfax, Virginia, at 5:45. The four aforementioned teams will be covered in today’s preview.
Kicking off the second-half slate of the opening day’s games is the host Bishop Walsh Spartans against perennial ACIT powerhouse DeMatha Catholic High School, of Hyattsville, at 7:30. Capping off the night will be the new addition, Rock Creek, against Gonzaga College High School, of Washington, D.C., at 9:15. The latter four teams will be covered in Thursday’s edition of the Times-News.
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
Like Rock Creek, the Saints of St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (30-4) are a familiar foe to Bishop Walsh, and should be a familiar face to fans attending this weekend’s tournament after St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes participated in the second annual Bob Kirk Invitational Tournament at the end of January, losing a showcase game to tournament runner-up St. Benedict’s Prep.
The Saints, back-to-back Interstate Athletic Conference champions, are a senior-laden squad, with their top five leading scorers all being seniors. Jared Cross, a 6-foot-4 guard, leads the team with 14.3 points per game with just under three rebounds and three assists per game. Cross is committed to Army-West Point.
Also averaging double-digit points for the Saints are Andre Screen and Jamal Barnes, who average 12.1 and 11.6 points per contest, respectively. Screen is committed to Bucknell. Xavier Lipscomb, a Radford commit, averages 9.5 points per game.
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, currently ranked sixth in the state of Maryland and 63rd in the nation by MaxPreps, was ranked No. 25 in the ESPN Top 25 the week of the BKIT.
The Saints, coached by Mike Jones — not to be confused with DeMatha head coach Mike Jones — made ACIT history in January when they were announced as the first non-Catholic school invitee in tournament history.
Aside from St. Benedict’s, the Saints’ three losses have all come at the hands of ACIT competition: regular-season losses to Gonzaga (69-63) and DeMatha (72-63) and a 67-59 loss to Paul VI in the championship game of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament.
St. Frances
The Panthers are playing for their first ACIT title since 1996 and enter the tournament with a 36-4 record.
St. Frances, coached by Nick Myles, has won the BCL three years running after defeating Mount St. Joseph, 81-65, in the title game, avenging a pair of losses earlier in the season to Mount St. Joe’s.
Key to the Panthers’ previous three BCL titles is Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, a VCU commit and the conference tournament’s MVP three years running. The senior is averaging 11.1 points per game and 7.1 assists per contest.
St. Frances’ leading scorer is Jamal West, a South Alabama commit who Myles has said before is the most dominant post player he has coached in his nine years with the Panthers. Averaging 16 points per game, he also averages 8.7 rebounds per contest and a block per game.
Power forward Julian Reese, a junior, averages 10.6 points per game and has offers from UConn, Maryland, Virginia Tech, LSU and Georgetown to name a few.
The Panthers also have Jordan Toles, a 6-foot-3 guard that averages 10.2 points per game and just under four boards per contest. Toles is committed to continuing his football career with defending national champions LSU.
St. Frances has been a mainstay in the MaxPreps and ESPN national rankings throughout the season, currently sitting in 17th in both polls.
The Panthers’ other two losses came at the hands of nationally-ranked schools Sunrise Christian (No. 5 ESPN, No. 4 MaxPreps) and IMG Academy (No. 11 ESPN, No. 19 MaxPreps). St. Frances has a 57-53 win over Poly, a Baltimore public school in Maryland Class 3A with a state semifinal meeting with Northeast on Thursday.
The biggest victory so far on the Panthers’ slate was an emphatic 80-61 win over prestigious Oak Hill Academy.
Cathedral
You thought the traditional ACIT field played a lot of games? Cathedral enters the weekend with an overall record of 44-7.
The Gaels finished third in the National Senior Circuit National Championship at the beginning of the month, placing as bronze medalists following an 89-84 loss to Canada Top Flight. Malcolm Maganda had 33 points in the contest, including 24 in the fourth quarter.
Cathedral is no stranger to the Alhambra, though, making its 13th ACIT appearance since first coming in 1983. The Gaels last attended in 2010 when the ACIT celebrated the half-century mark.
Paul VI
Rounding out the first four games is another team that certainly isn’t a stranger to the ACIT faithful, the Panthers of Paul VI, who are 27-8 on the year and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference runner-up.
The Panthers currently only sit in the ESPN Top 25 at No. 24, and they’re in a group of five just outside of the MaxPreps Top 25 in 29th position.
PVI, coached by Glenn Farello, is undoubtedly led by senior Jeremy Roach, the 18th-best player in the nation according to the 2020 ESPN Top 100. Roach is a 6-foot-2 point guard currently committed to play under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke next season.
The Panthers also tout highly-recruited junior Trevor Keels, a 6-foot-4, four-star shooting guard that has offers from a slew of Division I schools, including Maryland, West Virginia, Pitt, Duke, North Carolina and Villanova. Paul VI also sports Dug McDaniel, a sophomore 5-foot-10 guard that has offers from George Washington, Mount St. Mary’s, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
PVI went through a rough three-game stretch of three consecutive defeats to Archbishop Stepinac, Bishop McNamara and Wasatch as the calendar turned over to the new year, but ended the drought with a 62-54 win over Gonzaga, who the Panthers are 2-1 against on the year. The Eagles defeated Paul VI 75-72 near the end of the regular season, but the Panthers got revenge in the WCAC semifinals with a 74-63 win. The Panthers are 1-2 against WCAC champions DeMatha — they dropped the first meeting, 62-60, won their regular-season finale against the Stags, 74-65, before falling to DeMatha in the WCAC title game, 70-56.
PVI’s only ACIT championship came in 2014 under Farello, a 48-35 win over DeMatha.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.