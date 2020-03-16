CUMBERLAND — Thousands of people from across the world will come together to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association event, “The Longest Day.” The day with the most light is the summer solstice, to be observed this year on June 20.
Locally, Pauline’s Posse will hold various events leading up to the fourth annual Pauline’s Posse Golf Tournament, which will be held June 20 at Fore Sisters Golf Course with registration at 8 a.m.
“We hope that any community member affected by this disease will join us in our fight to find a cure. They can attend our events, volunteer on our committee or donate on our website, www.paulinesposse.com. Join us so that no other person or their loved one has to endure the effects of this horrible disease,” said Pam College, event coordinator whose mother, Pauline College, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2009.
“It is heartbreaking to see a once very independent, vibrant and energetic person not able to do the simplest tasks,” Pam College said. “Although she has lost her memory, our primary goal is to ensure she is happy and well taken care of. Mom was the consummate caregiver. Throughout her life she gave to her community: volunteering at the American Red Cross, working at a group home for girls, soliciting donations for the United Way and always giving clothes, money and her time to those in need.”
More than 47 million people across the world are living with Alzheimer’s with more than 15 million caregivers dedicating themselves to their care.
“Our ultimate goal is to shine awareness about Alzheimer’s and it is our hope that the donations collected through our fundraising efforts will one day find a cure,” Pam College said. “We do not want others to have to live with the heartbreak of witnessing their loved one disappear before their eyes, due to this horrible disease.”
Additional fundraisers include a Pampered Chef bingo on March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club. Doors open at 1 p.m. For tickets, call 301-707-8893 or 301-268-5124 or email paulinesposse@gmail.com.
An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be offered April 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Cumberland Outdoor Club with 50/50 and basket raffles.
