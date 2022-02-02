STAUNTON, Va. — A Paw Paw, West Virginia, man was killed Tuesday when the highway work zone truck he was operating was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81, according to Virginia State Police.
Shawn P. Dick, 32, died at the scene of the 4:57 a.m. accident in Augusta County.
Condolence messages flooded the social media pages of local fire departments Tuesday afternoon following news of Dick’s death. He served as a member of the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Co.
"It is with sad hearts that we announce the loss of a brother,” read a post on the Paw Paw department’s Facebook page. "Firefighter Shawn Dick was taken from us in an awful work accident today. Our hearts are heavy with this loss."
The tractor-trailer driver, identified by police as a Baltimore man, was taken to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the work zone crash truck, contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation, was not moving and in the left north lane of I-81 as the highway crew was setting up cones to establish a work zone.
The tractor-trailer was traveling north in the left lane at the time of impact, pushing the Ford F-650 crash truck into the median and causing it to overturn. The rig also ran into the medan where it came to rest.
Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues.
