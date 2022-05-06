CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was arrested Wednesday after a Cumberland Police officer found suspected drugs during a traffic stop in the city's downtown.
Kevin Allen Mauck, 32, of Paw Paw, was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession (not marijuana), possession of CDS administration equipment; possession of CDS administration equipment; and trespassing on posted property.
Police said the patrolling officer saw the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Bedford and Centre streets for an extended period of time before it moved to a private lot. That's where the officer contacted the vehicle's occupants, and eventually searched the vehicle.
Mock was released on his personal recognizance after an appearance before a district court commissioner.
