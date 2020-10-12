PAW PAW, W.Va. — Paw Paw Schools students will study remotely Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Kristen Tuttle, in a news release issued Sunday, said the school system has been working with the Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the student, and the health department would contact those that need to quarantine.
Monday’s school closure will allow contact tracing to be completed, according to the release.
“Our students and staff have done a great job wearing masks and social distancing at school in order to help prevent exposure,” Tuttle said. “We will continue to take appropriate action working with and under the guidance of health officials to protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
Morgan County had 74 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The county was listed as yellow (increased community transmission) Saturday on the state Department of Education’s School Alert Map, which decides whether schools in a county can be open for in-person instruction or have sports competitions based on the extent of virus spread.
The yellow designation means in-person instruction can continue, as can extracurricular practices and competitions. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 6 and above.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.