CUMBERLAND — For the first time in more than 40 years, the city’s elected officials might get a pay raise.
A plan to increase financial compensation for the mayor and City Council was presented at their meeting Wednesday.
Without discussion, the council approved the first reading of a charter amendment resolution on the issue.
According to the document, annual compensation is $7,200 for the mayor, and $4,800 for each City Council member.
“This rate of compensation has not been changed since July 1, 1981,” the document stated. “An increase in the aforesaid compensation is long overdue.”
The increased pay would slightly more than double the current amounts to $15,000 for the mayor and $10,000 for City Council members per fiscal year.
“Said compensation shall be adjusted for each cost-of-living adjustment and other changes in annual compensation given to civil service employees generally, without regard to whether the changes are temporary or permanent,” the document stated.
Notice of a public hearing on the charter amendment resolution will be advertised and posted at the North Centre Street entrance of City Hall.
Maryland’s minimum hourly wage will be $15 beginning Jan. 1 under a bill from Gov. Wes Moore that passed in the General Assembly earlier this year.
In other news, the council:
• Reportedly met privately Tuesday to discuss potential development of city property.
• Authorized the police chief to pursue grants for reasons that include to buy equipment and supplies.
• Declared vehicles and equipment to be surplus and authorized them for sale, trade in or scrap.
• Authorized the amendment and execution of a service agreement with Turnbull Hoover & Kahl, P.A., for audit services for fiscal years 2023 through 2026 for a maximum of $514,069.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.