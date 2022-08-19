CUMBERLAND — Motorcyclists by the hundreds rumbled into Rocky Gap State Park late Friday morning for a brief layover in the America’s 9/11 Ride that will take the riders to the Pentagon and finally to Ground Zero in New York City.
“We want to pay tribute to those who perished in the 9/11 attacks and we don’t want anyone in this country to forget,” David Miller, an Air Force veteran who traveled from Orlando, Florida, with eight friends to take part in the 22nd annual memorial ride, said.
“It’s sad that people do forget. We must be on our highest alert at all times,” Miller, a Charleston, West Virginia, native said during a 45-minute comfort break at the state park under a cloudless blue sky and with a hint of autumn in the air.
After assembling at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where terrorist-hijacked Flight 93 crashed into a field on Sept, 11, 2001, the police- escorted ride wound its way into Cumberland — met all along the way by hundreds of cheering roadside supporters.
“It’s mind boggling,” David Paton of Monroe Township, New Jersey, said. “We get a thrill riding through these towns and greeted by people that includes kids who weren’t even born yet when the terror attacks occurred."
“It’s nice to remind people,” Sheila Mashaw said as she stood at Paton’s side. “I remember that day well. I got a call to turn on the TV. My kids were young.”
Those televised real-time images of the 9/11 terror attacks at the World Trade Center also remain fresh in the mind of Cliff Puffenberger, the Department of Natural Resources assistant manager at Rocky Gap State Park.
“I was in my senior year at Fort Hill and we were all watching on TV when the second plane hit the tower. We watched them as they fell to the ground,” said the veteran state employee who began his career in 2009.
Controlling traffic at the park entrance area, Puffenberger said the 9/11 ride is a “wonderful event keeping the memory alive for future generations.”
“The message is that our world changed forever on that day on 9/11 and those who died should be remembered forever,” Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, resident Greg Snyder said. Snyder was taking part in the 9/11 ride for the 10th year.
Thomasville, Georgia, resident Jonathan Vaughan rode for the first time Friday in the procession that was bound for Arlington, Virginia, for an overnight stay, prior to continuing travel Saturday morning to New York City where the group was scheduled to ride Sunday to Ground Zero before disbanding.
“This is a wonderful ride to honor those who died on 9/11,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said he was enjoying the serene Evitts Mountain setting at the edge of Interstate 68 seven miles east of Cumberland’s city limits. “I’ve never been in this part of the country,” he said.
First-time 9/11 ride participant Angela Gailey knew the excursion would be an emotional one.
“It’s an emotional experience seeing all the people coming out, waving flags,” said the Commerce, Georgia, resident. “I really didn’t expect to see people all along the roadway as we rode by.”
Jeff Cliento of Bound Brook, New Jersey, was taking part in his 10th ride.
“People forget. You have to honor and remember the people who died on 9/11," Cliento, a retired building inspector, said. "That day showed how vulnerable we are. Anything can happen at anytime."
More information about the memorial ride can be found at http://www.americas911foundation.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.