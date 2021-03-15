Police lights

KEYSER, W.Va. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday after being struck by a vehicle in an alley near the Royal Restaurant in Keyser.

The victim was flown by Trooper 5, a Maryland State Police medevac, to UPMC Western Maryland following the 11:28 a.m. incident.

Keyser Police Department is investigating the accident.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office, a county paramedic, Valley Medical Transport and Keyser Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

React to this story:

1
0
0
2
0

Tags

Trending Video