FROSTBURG — The Cumberland Area Metropolitan Planning Organization along with Matt Brewer from Bennett Brewer & Associates and Nick Driban from Lenhart Traffic Consulting Inc. held their first public meeting Tuesday night to collect feedback on the East End Frostburg Pedestrian Connection Study being conducted at the behest of the city.
The need for the study in that part of town, where sidewalks end, has been on the radar for a while, said Siera Wigfield, of CAMPO. The study itself was kicked off about a month ago and CAMPO is funding it.
“Under normal circumstances without COVID-19 present, we would get out and we would physically conduct traffic counts, including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists at each of the study intersections. Because of COVID-19, traffic patterns are vastly different. Pedestrian patterns are different. The school (Mountain Ridge High School) has been closed, as all schools in the state have, since March,” said Driban. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to collect the level of data we would have here. What’s fortunate though, is SHA, Maryland State Highway Administration, does have a repository of counts that have been conducted.”
Although some of the data is older, land use in the area has stayed consistent for the last 5 to 10 years, leading to it being relatively valid, he said.
“What we did find is that, as expected, pedestrian volumes are concentrated around, I’ve been calling it the triangle, but the area between the Sheetz and the high school and the shopping center, where (Route) 36 and Main Street come together,” said Driban. “Primarily, the highest volume was actually at the crosswalk on the north leg between Sheetz and the shopping center there.”
The study also showed that volumes of pedestrian traffic along Route 36 south of the triangle are relatively low, with only 5 to 10 people crossing a day.
The study, said Brewer, is also focused on connectivity with bike trails in the region.
“The bike element is critical. Frostburg is a trail town and from any of these locations here in this project area, you’re probably less than 15, maybe 10, minutes to the GAP (Great Allegheny Passage) trail down at the trailhead of the depot,” said Brewer. “In my mind anyway, I think that’s one of the focal points, is connecting this area by bike down to the system where someone could easily get to the GAP trail.”
There will be future public meetings to get more feedback, said Wigfield. Public feedback can be sent to Wigfield at swigfield@alleganygov.org or to Matt Brewer at Matt@bbasurvey.com.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.