Police lights

CUMBERLAND — Two people were injured Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East Industrial Boulevard, according to Cumberland Police.

Both victims were taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Police said investigation determined the pedestrians were at fault and the involved driver was not charged.

