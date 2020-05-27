Pendleton County man charged in election fraud case

ELKINS, W.Va. – A mail carrier in Pendleton County has been charged with attempted election fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, was charged with attempt to defraud the residents of West Virginia of a fair election.
According to court documents, Cooper was a U.S. Postal Service contract carrier in Pendleton County. In April, the Pendleton County Clerk's Office received primary election COVID-19 absentee request forms from eight voters on which the voter's party-ballot request appeared to have been altered.
An investigation by the Secretary of State's Office found five ballot requests that had been altered from Democrat to Republican. On three other requests, the party wasn’t changed, but the request had been altered.
Cooper was responsible for the mail delivery of the three towns from which the tampered requests were mailed: Onego, Riverton and Franklin. Cooper reportedly admitted to altering some of the requests, investigators said.
The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General also assisted in the investigation.
