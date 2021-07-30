ELKINS, W.Va. — A Franklin man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for a firearms charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Devin Cory Teter, 33, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Teter, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 12-gauge shotgun in December 2019 in Hardy County.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.
