WILEY FORD, W.Va. — A fugitive from Pennsylvania wanted on armed robbery and parole violation charges was arrested Wednesday afternoon when he was spotted by federal marshals after he stopped his vehicle on state Route 28 in Wiley Ford.
Rob Eugene Smith Jr., 34, was taken into custody after he allegedly attempted to elude capture by striking a U.S. Marshals Service vehicle and a marked Ridgeley Police Department vehicle after officers blocked his exit in a business parking lot, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Several firearms were seized at the time of the arrest and Smith's vehicle was impounded by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.
Smith was being held Thursday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta in lieu of $100,000 full cash bond.
The arrest was made by the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force after marshals developed information that Smith was in the Keyser and Ridgeley areas.
Charges against Smith for felony possession of firearms were pending by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz said
It could not be immediately determined which county of Pennsylvania issued the warrant that led to Smith's arrest.
