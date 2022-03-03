CUMBERLAND — A York, Pennsylvania, man awaited a bond hearing Thursday following his overnight arrest that occurred after his truck became stuck in a ditch on Creek Road, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Ian Matthew Brothers, 22, was taken into custody without incident on charges of driving while intoxicated by controlled dangerous substances, intoxicated endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.
Brothers was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The 12:15 a.m. arrest was made after Brothers exited the vehicle armed with a pistol tucked in the front of his pants that was later determined to be a "realistically replicated BB gun" that was not loaded, deputies said.
Methamphetamines were found inside the vehicle, police said.
