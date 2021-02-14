CUMBERLAND — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday on firearms charges after a Cumberland Police officer stopped his vehicle on Interstate 68.
Mansoor Shabon, 34, of Schwenksville, was charged with wearing and carrying a handgun in a vehicle and on his person.
According to police, Shabon's vehicle was stopped near Willowbrook Road for an alleged traffic violation. After the officer smelled burnt marijuana, Shabon reportedly admitted to possessing medical marijuana, and also told the officer he was carrying a handgun, which was permitted in Pennsylvania, but not Maryland.
Shabron was released from custody on his personal recognizance following a bond hearing.
