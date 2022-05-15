FRIENDSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man was injured Sunday morning after losing control of his motorcycle on state Route 42 at Friendsville.
Maryland State Police said John Wilson, of Georgetown, was among a group of riders traveling north about 9:40 a.m. He lost control of the 2009 Harley Davidson near Malachi Way and was thrown from the motorcycle.
He was taken to JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment.
EMS personnel from Friendsville and Deep Creek volunteer fire departments and Northern Garrett Ambulance Squard responded to the scene, along with a trooper from the state police Crash Team.
