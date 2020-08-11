MCHENRY — A Pennsylvania man was seriously injured Monday evening after he fell into the water while wakeboarding on Deep Creek Lake, authorities said.
Alexander Pichi, 22, of Coraopolis, was unconscious when he was pulled from the water by his companions following the 7:30 p.m. mishap, said Natural Resources Police spokesperson Lauren Moses.
The accident happened near the dam.
Moses said CPR was administered by the other occupants of the boat.
Garrett County emergency services personnel administered care before Pichi was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter.
