CUMBERLAND — You meet a dog. You hang out for a while. You hit it off. At the end of the day, you drop off the dog back at the shelter.
It’s not the traditional way things are done, but staff at the Allegany County Animal Shelter are hopeful that their new Hounds Around Town program will offer dog lovers the chance to make a new four-legged friend while also driving up adoptions and getting the dogs out for a day.
Patty Collison, the shelter manager, said the program “literally just started” earlier this week. Collison said she got the idea from a Humane Society of the United States magazine article.
“(Executive director Tina Rosa) came up with the name Hounds Around Town, and we decided to kick it off on March 2,” Collison said.
The goal, as Collison explained it, is to get the dogs at the shelter better socialized and hopefully adopted by a member of the community.
“The more people take them out and get them socialized and exercise, the less kennel stress they’ll have,” Collison said. “We’re hoping that people actually will take them into their homes as well so they can experience a home environment. Our ultimate goal is that people who do take them out either ultimately adopt them or tell friends and family ‘Hey, I took this dog out today. They’re absolutely fabulous. You should go to the shelter and meet it.”
“It’s a great way to expand their exposure to people in the community that may not even really know they want a dog,” Rosa said. “If you take the dog out for the day and, say, your best friend meets up with you to go for a hike, we’re hoping there will be a connection there.”
Rosa said that volunteers have been able to take dogs out with them, whether it be for extended walks or a dip in the waters at Rocky Gap State Park in better weather. Sometimes, they even get to go hang out at the volunteers’ houses, which affords the valuable chance to see how the dogs do outside of the kennel environment. That’s especially helpful, Rosa said, when adopters ask how the dogs do in that type of environment.
“They’re the dogs (Collison) has noticed in the kennels that are a lot calmer, more relaxed,” Rosa said. “And we get a lot of good feedback that we wouldn’t have otherwise.”
Collison also noted that Hounds Around Town could be a perfect fit for folks who, for whatever reason, aren’t able to commit fully to dog ownership.
One such adoptable dog is Ant-Man, who was one of eight dogs rescued last June from an abandoned M.V. Smith Road residence that was home to an illegal dogfighting operation. Ant-Man, Rosa said, is the oldest of the pit bulls rescued from deplorable conditions.
When he first arrived at the shelter, Rosa said, Ant-Man was in such bad physical shape he couldn’t walk, and volunteers would have to pick him up to go outside. They suspected a neurological condition, and were looking at the possibility of fundraising for a mobility cart for him to get around.
But then, Rosa said, something unexpected happened: Through just walking around with shelter volunteers and getting regular exercise, Ant-Man began to regain his strength. Though his ribs can still be seen poking through his tan fur, Ant-Man is now happy, healthy and fully capable of pulling along any adult taking him for a walk. That sort of recovery, they said, is proof of how far exercise and socialization can go for a pet.
The new program comes at an opportune time for the shelter as they prepare to finish construction on a new building that, once completed, will be the new adoption floor for dogs. Construction began in September, after the project received $500,000 in funds from the governor’s capital budget. Once complete, the new structure will feature 44 kennels that will allow the dogs easier access to the outside.
During an interview with the Times-News on Friday morning, Collison said they’d been fortunate so far that day to have had a few people walk in to sign up for Hounds Around Town. New volunteers fill out an application, and are given a packet of information briefing them on the program. Before they head out for the day with their new friend, they’re given a bag that’s got everything they’ll need, from a leash to a colorful bandanna.
“If I could get every dog out for the day, I’d be the happiest person in the world,” Collison said.
One new volunteer, WVU Potomac State College student Sydney Northcraft, said she didn’t have classes Friday and decided she’d spend the day making a new friend. Northcraft said she wasn’t sure yet where the day would take her and Pepper, a 6-year-old brindle bulldog mix and longtime shelter resident.
Maybe they’d go for a nice, long walk, Northcraft said, “or maybe we’ll go over to PetSmart to get a new toy.”
