CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the buzzer sounded and Petersburg walked towards the tunnel Friday, you could hardly tell the Vikings’ season was over.
Three bus-fulls of Petersburg supporters, far outnumbering those in favor of Class AA juggernaut Wyoming East, rose to their feet and applauded the effort.
For many of them, including the girls on the court, it was the first time they’ve seen Petersburg take to the Civic Center floor.
The third-seeded Vikings started well, but second seed Wyoming East proved to be on another level, as Petersburg’s run ended with a 75-44 defeat in the state semifinals.
“I thought we had a nice first 14 minutes,” Vikings head coach Jon Webster said. “The last couple minutes of the first half they really pounced on us, made a nice run and that kind of bled over into the second half. I’m proud of my girls’ effort, they played hard, we just came up a little short.
“The community, they just rallied around these girls all year. When it was time to come the Charleston, everybody was so excited. We’ve had some basketball experience, there are a lot of people in the community that love basketball, but we just haven’t been here in a while. ... Eyes were really lighting up whenever we won that first game.”
It was a banner year for Petersburg nonetheless. The Vikings accumulated a 15-2 record and made the trip to Charleston for the first time since 2007, where they notched an opening-round win over No. 6 Charleston Catholic, 49-46.
For Webster, the Petersburg community and their players, making the semis was the realization of a dream.
“Ever since we were little — we’re a small town, we’ve played together our whole lives — it’s something that we’ve known we could always do,” said Jenna Burgess, who led the Vikings Friday with 14 points. “We’ve kept under the radar, you know, small town big dreams.
“We just kept our heads up. We knew that we were good ballplayers and we deserved to be here. It’s really nice to finally make that achievement our senior year.”
Webster predicted Thursday the semifinal matchup with Wyoming East would come down to who could take care of the ball. He was right, but he likely isn’t happy about that.
Led by tenacious guards Skylar Davidson and Abby Russell, Wyoming East (10-2) feasted in the open court, hounding Petersburg to the tune of 32 turnovers. The Warriors only had 13 giveaways.
A 15-13 first-quarter edge in favor of the Vikings was made moot by a 19-5 Wyoming East blitz to start the second. The exclamation point came during a frantic sequence in the final seconds after Madison Clark finished what looked to be the final shot of the half.
Davidson picked off the ensuing outlet pass and fed a picturesque dime to Russell for a lay-in at the buzzer. Just like that, Petersburg trailed 37-23 at intermission.
“They’re really physical, and I think that physicality was something we had a hard time adjusting to,” Webster said. “Just a lot of bumps here and there, and they’re quick. Davidson and Russell up there on the ball, particularly, those two can get after it. They can guard anybody.
“They force you to play a little quicker than you want, and next thing it’s a 6-0, 8-0 run. What was a six-point or eight-point game is now 14 or 16. It can get away really quick.”
The Vikings shot exceptionally in the first half, making 61% of their shots, but 21 turnovers eradicated their early touch. Wyoming East attempted 14 more shots in the half to more than make up the difference, stealing extra possessions with 14 takeaways and 19 points off turnovers.
Wyoming East then started the second half on a 10-2 burst, upping its margin to 47-25 to put a muzzle on any hopes of a comeback.
Davidson nearly set a Class AA state tournament single-game assist record with 14, one short of Jenna Eckleberry’s (Oak Glen) mark against the Warriors in 2002. Davidson added 17 points and seven steals to threaten a triple-double.
Russell ended with 18 points and Daisha Summers scored 12 with six rebounds. Clark came off the bench to garner 15, as Wyoming East became the rare squad to dominate Petersburg in that department 21-10.
The Warriors move onto the state championship today at 12:30 p.m. against Parkersburg Catholic — their fourth final in five seasons.
Petersburg’s Burgess made sure her tournament slump only lasted a game. The senior ended with a team-high 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting and seven rebounds, bouncing back from a four-point performance against Charleston Catholic in the team’s quarterfinal win Wednesday.
“I kind of went back to the hotel and said, ‘You can’t play to other’s pace, you’ve just got to play your game,’” Burgess said. “I think it kind of helped with the national anthem. I took a little breather there, I’m like, ‘Okay, you’ve got this, this is a normal game.’”
Kayla Lantz was the kindling at the onset again for the Vikings, scoring nine first-quarter points to help the No. 3 seed to an 11-4 run and an early edge. She ended with 13 points and four assists, but her impact was hampered by three quick fouls she picked up in the second.
Petersburg as a whole struggled with the officiating; the squad was called for 21 fouls. Wyoming East shot 16 more free throws, though it made only 10 of 25.
While the Warriors didn’t convert at the charity stripe, the quick whistles affected how the hyper-aggressive Vikings defended.
“I knew I had to be out there and defend like I should, but I also had to slack back a little bit because I couldn’t get another foul,” Lantz said. “My team needed me out there on defense just like I need everybody else out there too.”
Carley Tuner was a spark-plug off the bench with eight points, and Kym Minnich added seven. Reserve Jailyn Cook scored a field goal in garbage time to round out the scoring.
It was a special senior class for the four Petersburg fourth-years: Burgess, Lantz, Minnich and Turner. Their growth was evident, ascending from a 10-15 record their freshman season to come a game from the state title game.
The Vikings did it by playing conjointly.
“The thing I’ll remember most about the senior class is that we play together,” Minnich said. “There’s no ‘I’ on our team, we don’t care who scores the most points, who has the most rebounds. It’s all about the result at the end of the game.
“It is unfortunate that we did come up short, but I can say all year that we played together.”
Though the veteran group will be missed, Webster is confident his seniors laid the groundwork for continued success. Starters Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Mickala Taylor return, along with capable bench contributors Kennedy Kaposy and Braylee Corbin.
“I anticipate us bouncing back next year and being able to compete,” Webster said. “Now that they’ve seen it, I think they want to get back here too. The kids that are freshmen, I don’t know if they’ve seen it in their lifetime.
“If they have they don’t remember, because they’re about the age of my one-year-old or four-year-old. Some of those girls played some really meaningful minutes, and I think that’s something that’s going to stick with them and make them hungry.”
If the Vikings do get back to Charleston, nobody will be surprised like they were in 2021. People will remember them the first time a body hits the floor.
