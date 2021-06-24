SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg’s postseason run through the Class A tournament ended in the semifinals at Little Creek Park on Wednesday.
The Vikings ran into Ritchie County and Chloe Elliot, who tossed a complete-game shutout and drove in the game’s only run, for a 1-0 loss to end the season 22-7.
Trailing by a run in the seventh, Petersburg had runners on first and second with two outs, but Elliot escaped with a three-pitch strikeout to survive and advance.
Ritchie County (23-7) later fell to Wahama (27-0) in the state title game 5-3.
Petersburg split a pair of games Tuesday, falling to Wahama, 6-5, in its opener before beating Midland Trail, 11-5, to stay alive another day.
Against Midland Trail, Jenna Burgess hit a home run and an RBI double and Lauren Alt launched a solo homer herself to lead the Vikings to victory.
In Petersburg’s first contest, Kym Minnich put her team ahead 3-2 with three outs remaining with an RBI bloop single in the bottom of the sixth, but Wahama’s Morgan Christian crushed a three-run homer to overcome the Vikings.
Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Burgess both had run-scoring singles in the contest.
Petersburg won 17 of its last 18 games to advance to the state tournament through Class A’s Region II. The Vikings won a two-game series against Clay-Battelle, 4-1 and 8-0, to book their ticket to South Charleston.
In sectional play, Petersburg crushed East Hardy, 20-3, and routed Moorefield twice, 17-0 and 17-4.
The Vikings secured one of the season’s most impressive victories at home against Keyser (28-5) on May 27. In a 4-0 win, Minnich tossed a no-hitter against a powerful Golden Tornado offense led by Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year Alexa Shoemaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.