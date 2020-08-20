Petersburg High teacher arrested on sex offense charges

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — A Petersburg High School teacher remained jailed Thursday on several felony charges stemming from alleged sexual offenses that took place with a female student in 2018.
Jonathan Michael McNemar, 27, was being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in lieu of $115,000 bond. He has reportedly been employed at the Grant County school the last three years as a social studies instructor.
Probable cause was found Tuesday during a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Willard L. Earle II to forward the case to circuit court. McNemar is charged with sexual abuse by a guardian, four counts of first- and second-degree sexual abuse, distribution and display of obscene material to a minor and soliciting a minor via computer.
McNemar submitted his resignation to the Grant County Board of Education, which will reportedly recommend to accept it during its next board meeting scheduled Aug. 25.
The charges were filed following investigation by Sgt. K. Thorne and Deputy S. Mallow of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest was made Aug. 10 following investigation of allegations made July 16 by the victim to the sheriff’s office investigators.
The alleged offenses occurred in April and June 2018 when the student was in the 11th grade, according to court documents.
Thorne said Thursday that the investigation is continuing and efforts are being made to determine if there are additional victims.
Anyone with information may contact the sheriff’s office at 304-257-2866 or 257-2002.
Thorne said he notified the school system superintendent and the Petersburg High School principal of the arrest the same day McNemar was taken into custody.
