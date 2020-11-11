ELKINS, W.Va. — A Grant County man is facing drug and firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Joshua Caleb Haggerty, 36, of Petersburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on six counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Haggerty is accused of selling methamphetamine in January, February and March 2020 in Grant County. Haggerty, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, is also accused of having an unregistered, modified 12-gauge shotgun in March 2020.
