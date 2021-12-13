Petersburg earned the top spot in the initial girls basketball Area Top 5, as voted by area sportswriters.
The Vikings receiving five of the possible six first-place votes for 29 points. Frankfort was second with 25 points and garnered the other vote for the top spot.
Fort Hill checked in at No. 3 with 16 points, Calvary was No. 4 with eight and Mountain Ridge filled out the final spot with seven. Keyser, Allegany and Moorefield received votes.
The poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski of the Cumberland Times-News, Chapin Jewell of the Mineral Daily News-Tribune, Nick Carroll of the Hampshire Review and Trevor King of the Garrett County Republican.
Petersburg has had an impressive 5-0 start to the season, winning both the Hampshire and Petersburg Tip-Off tournaments. The Vikings beat Martinsburg (53-37) and Sherando (63-42) to win the tourney in Romney, West Virginia, two weeks ago.
After beating Tucker Co., 66-42, on Tuesday, Petersburg toppled Union, 55-40, and Moorefield, 56-44, to win its own tournament at home over the weekend.
Frankfort won both of its matchups to open the campaign. The Falcons toppled Martinsburg, 55-51, on the road Tuesday and then thrashed Berkeley Springs, 58-13, at home Friday night.
After falling in its opener to Williamsport, Fort Hill won back-to-back games over Northern, 65-33, Wednesday and Mountain Ridge, 58-47, Friday to improve to 2-1. Both games were in South Cumberland.
Calvary clocks in at No. 4 after a 4-0 start to 2021. The Eagles won a tournament at Broadfording with wins over Highland View, 33-20, and Broadfording, 32-18, in November. Last week, Calvary beat Morgantown Christian, 41-34, on the road Tuesday and Grace, 45-30, at home Friday.
Mountain Ridge split each of its first two games. The Miners won a thriller over WestMac rival Allegany, 40-38, on the road Monday before falling to the Sentinels.
Keyser is 1-2 and received three votes in the poll, Allegany (1-1) and Moorefield (2-1) both earned a point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.