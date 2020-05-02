KEYSER, W.Va. — A petition to restrict usage of all-terrain vehicles on two residential roads in Fort Ashby had its first reading during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Mineral County Commission.
Residents of Wagoner Lane and Old Hayes Lane, both of which sit off Dan’s Run Road, first began petitioning the council to ban use of ATVs in February. The completed petition came before the commission Tuesday evening for its first reading and presentation.
If enacted, ATV use would be restricted on the two roads, except for emergency vehicles and road maintenance.
A second reading and a public hearing to discuss the petition are scheduled for the commission’s May 26 meeting at 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, the commission briefly discussed the $100,000 “Hero Pay” grant that Gov. Jim Justice announced each county in the state would receive. Commissioner Richard “Doc” Lechliter said the commission hasn’t received clear guidance from the state on how the funds are to be dispersed. That opacity, he said, has led to many questions from members of the community that they’re not able to answer.
“We’re just going to wait until we get more guidance if we’re going to use that money,” Lechliter said.
The commission also:
• Heard an update from county emergency services Director Luke McKenzie about the location of VHF radio towers to be placed within the county and moved to contribute a quarter of the cost of the towers up to $15,000.
• Voted to hire Daniel Miller as part-time dog warden for the county.
• Approved two new hires for the county clerk’s office.
The commission meets next on May 14 at 9:30 a.m.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.