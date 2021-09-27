KEYSER, W.Va. — Appointments to receive booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available Thursday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds, county health officials said Monday.
The drive-thru clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Booster shots are available only to certain individuals who received their Pfizer primary series at least six months ago, including those 65 and older and folks aged 18-64 with underlying conditions or who are otherwise more exposed to the disease.
Individuals may call the health department at 304-788-1321 to schedule an appointment.
Nearly 37% of Mineral County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state figures, or more than 9,900 people out of the county's nearly 27,000.
As of Monday, Mineral County had 282 active cases of COVID-19. Per state data, there have been 208 new cases in the county in the last seven days. The infection rate was 76.56 per 100,000 and percent positivity 12.55%. There have been 4,097 confirmed and probable cases to date, and 103 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.