CUMBERLAND — A 28-year-old Bowie man was arrested Tuesday when he was taken into custody as a fugitive from Somerset County, Pennsylvania, where he is wanted on charges of assault and false imprisonment, according to Cumberland Police.
Thomas Deandre Eggleston was served a criminal citation for alleged possession of suspected fentanyl when city police officers became aware that he was wanted by Somerset County authorities.
Following the arrest at an unspecified location, Eggleston was jailed without bond at a court commissioner's direction, pending extradition proceedings for his return to Somerset County.
