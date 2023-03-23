MCHENRY — Representatives with pharmaceutical production company RS BioTherapeutics announced Thursday the firm will be locating in the McHenry Business Park in Garrett County.
RSBT officials said the company could employ up to 100 people once operating at full capacity. The company is a cultivator and maker of cannabinoid-based pharmacological interventions to address chronic and acute pulmonary inflammation-based diseases.
The announcement was made before the Garrett County Board of Commissioners, business leaders, investors and members of the media inside the business park’s shell building off Bumble Bee Road.
“We have a shell. That is exactly what this is,” said Dean Hart, RSBT CEO. “We are going to fill up this shell with some top of the line, credible equipment that is really going to set the standard for cultivation and manufacturing within the pharmaceutical industry for botanical-based products. So this will be a showplace not only for RS BioTherapeutics but for Garrett County.”
RSBT officials announced last summer that the company had achieved positive results from its proof-of-concept study for its first investigational compound, RSBT-001, a patent-pending, nebulized, cannabidiolic acid complex designed to treat lung-based inflammation.
“I want to say what a great day this is for Garrett County,” said Commission Chairman Paul C. Edwards. “This is the first time we’ve been able to cut a ribbon and welcome a major player to our county. From the very beginning we got brought into this we were very impressed with the leadership and their commitment to the community and their willingness to form a partnership here.”
RSBT announced in September it had raised $3 million in seed money in a round of venture funding.
Hart said the company plans to use a non-THC cannabinoid in developing its treatment, which will include growing a patented cultivar and processing the plant for production.
“We are not a cannabis company,” said Hart. “We are a pharmaceutical company that is simply leveraging the therapeutic value of cannabinoids. Our founder Justin Molignoni identified the compound and worked with a partner to license it in.”
Brandon Butler of Pinnacle Strategies is a consultant for RSBT.
“Garrett College will be a strategic partner to advance educational opportunities for the company and we are grateful for their partnership as well,” said Butler.
Hart said the shell building will ultimately contain more that $5 million in state-of-the-art cultivation and processing equipment.
“The people that will be running those machines and representing RSBT will be the key individuals that will lead us into the future,” said Hart. “And we want them here years from now.”
RSBT officials said the operation should be up and running by Nov. 1.
“We will start off with about 20 (employees),” said Hart. “We can grow that up to in the neighborhood of about 100, if not more, in about five years. When we put that 100 number out we had one product. We have already identified more products for production. We’ve already talked about it ... talking about blowing out the walls and becoming bigger and better.”
